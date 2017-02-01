$16M Lakefront Mansion Is New Hampshire's Most Expensive Home

next Image 1 of 3

Ever want to own the most expensive house on the block? How about the most expensive house in the entire state? This seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house is now the most expensive listing in New Hampshire. On the market for $16 million, this Granite State mansion is $5.1 million more than the state's prior title holder, a $10.9 million mansion in Portsmouth.

The 14,458-square-foot home, on majestic Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, NH, was built by the current owners 20 years ago as an idyllic country retreat to escape the hustle and bustle of Boston, according to principal listing agent Chip Maxfield, who is listing the pricey property with the help of his entire team of Steve Bush, Carol Bush, Jane Mooney, and Randy Parker.

"It's a one-of-a-kind property," Maxfield says. The lakeside retreat sits on just over 6 acres and has 430 feet of waterfront, which is "not an easy thing to find" in the area, he explains.

The home was constructed to be at one with its environment, nestling among the north woods' evergreens. It offers majestic views thanks to a 30-foot wall of windows facing the lake. Inside, a three-story, two-sided granite fireplace is topped by a vaulted maple ceiling in the great room and dining area.

Other high-end features include a soundproof media room, gym, spa, sauna, steam room, and hot tub. There's also an elevator, multiple decks with fabulous views, and a boathouse and breakwater dock. The master bath features a Japanese wooden tub. Furniture custom-designed for the home is also available for purchase.

Wolfeboro calls itself "the oldest summer resort in America," tracing its roots to Colonial times when notables from Massachusetts and other New England areas would journey north for summer getaways. Today, the city maintains a Colonial feel with magnificent homes along its waterfront, Maxfield says.

While summer activities abound in the area, skiing is also close by during the winter months, making this mansion a year-round getaway, Maxfield says.

After researching sales statewide, Maxfield found the state's all-time record was set with a $35 million home sale. He also found another home that's not currently on the market that hit the $18 million mark. But his research turned up no other New Hampshire properties that are priced higher than this property and currently available .

