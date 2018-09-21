Women rally in support of Kavanaugh: 'We know the man, we know his heart'

Dozens of female colleagues, classmates and friends of Brett Kavanaugh rallied in support of the embattled Supreme Court nominee on Friday, saying they don’t believe the sexual assault allegation against him.

The women, who last week wrote a letter of support for Kavanaugh, spoke at a Washington press conference in front of a banner that blared “#IStandWithBrett.”

“Brett stood out as the most responsible guy who treated us with kindness and respect,” said Megan McCaleb, a former classmate and longtime friend of Kavanaugh.

McCaleb said Kavanaugh dated her sister and some of her closest friends in school and treated them with respect and decency, to a point he still remains close friends with them today.

Sara Fagen, another longtime friend who worked with Kavanaugh in the White House, told a story about how Kavanaugh helped her the day of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Fagen recalled how a Secret Service agent, during the chaos of that day, told her to run from her office amid fears a hijacked airliner could be headed toward the White House. Scared and alone on the street with nothing in her pockets, Fagen said she ran into Kavanaugh, who made sure she got home safely.

The other women who spoke at the event described Kavanaugh as a family man who coaches a girls’ basketball team, tutors children, goes to neighborhood barbeques and attends church.

“Brett was the kind of guy you wanted to take home to your parents,” said Maura Fitzgerald, a longtime friend since high school who once dated Kavanaugh.

The press conference was held in response to the sexual assault allegations that have rocked the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation process. Christine Blasey Ford, a clinical psychology professor who says she knew Kavanaugh in school, alleges he pinned her down to a bed and attempted to remove her clothes at a high school party more than three decades ago. He denies the allegation.

Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings have been delayed for days as Senate Republicans negotiate with Ford's attorneys over whether she will testify about her claims on Capitol Hill next week.

The women declined Friday to answer questions about Ford, saying they were there to talk about Kavanaugh and how “we know the man, we know his heart.”

Meanwhile, Ford has been supported by numerous alumni of her school, family members and Democratic lawmakers.

A day earlier, alumni from Ford's high school, Holton-Arms, held a press conference with Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“It took a lot of courage for Christine Blasey Ford to come forward to share her story of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh," Hirono tweeted. "Her story is very credible and I believe her."