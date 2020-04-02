Wisconsin officials clash over bid to hold primary amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A surge in absentee ballot requests, a plunge in poll workers – and a rising chorus of calls for a delay.

Welcome to Wisconsin’s dilemma, as the state attempts to hold a primary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s under a stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tony Evers. But the Democratic governor has refused to delay the state’s primary, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 4.

“If I could have changed the election on my own I would have, but I can’t without violating state law," Evers said in a statement Wednesday. "I’ve asked the Legislature to do its part to ensure a fair and safe election and I hope we can get some clarity as soon as possible."

Evers a week ago unsuccessfully urged the GOP-dominated legislature to send absentee ballots to all registered voters in the state. Even if they had agreed, the logistics would have been overwhelming for county clerks and elections officials.

Wisconsin residents have been urged for weeks to vote by absentee ballot, which already has led to a tidal wave of demand for vote-by-mail ballots.

For now, in-person voting is still scheduled for next week. But there’s been a huge drop in the number of poll workers willing to show up next week, which will likely lead to longer lines and less social distancing as voters show up to cast ballots, threatening a further spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The governor has argued that election should not be moved because the pandemic may be worse later in the spring and early summer. And there’s a lot more at stake on Tuesday’s ballot for Wisconsin voters than just a Democratic presidential primary contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. There’s an important battle for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat that could influence general election voting rules in the crucial presidential battleground state, as well as numerous mayoral contests.

On Wednesday, the state Democratic Party broke ranks with the governor, urging the primary be delayed.

And Sanders called for postponing the contest.

"People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them," the senator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fox News has reached out to the Biden campaign, but they’ve yet to weigh in on whether to call for a postponement of the primary.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett – who’s on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary – is urging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail and warned that in-person voting in his city would be dangerous.

During a court hearing Wednesday over a lawsuit to postpone the primary, the federal district judge overseeing the case slammed the governor and state lawmakers for not delaying in-person voting. But U.S. District Judge William Conley said he didn’t believe he has the power to delay the election. But he added that he could make some changes to the voting in his expected ruling.

A new poll suggests that a majority of Wisconsin voters also want the primary delayed. A Marquette Law School survey conducted March 24-29 and released Wednesday indicated that 51 percent of Wisconsin voters say the state’s April 7 primary should be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 44 percent saying the contest should continue to be held next Tuesday.

While Wisconsin moves ahead with their election, 15 states and Puerto Rico – which were scheduled to hold their primaries and caucuses in late March, April or May – have all delayed their contests or switched them to entirely by mail or absentee ballot.