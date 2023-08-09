Wisconsin socialist former Democratic lawmaker says cops 'have neither dignity nor value'

A Wisconsin socialist Democrat former lawmaker said that police officers "have neither dignity nor value" in recent Facebook comments.

Wisconsin Democrat former state Rep. Ryan Clancy, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and now a Milwaukee supervisor, went after police in the Facebook comments section responding to a user.

"All work had dignity and value, Lis Marie* Even trolling (sic)," Clancy said "What is it that you do?"

"*Not cops, though," he added.

"So for the record you just state a Police Officer's job has NO VALUE OR DIGNITY," the user replied. "Just want you to verify that before I pass that along to some who might enjoy hearing it."

Clancy said the user was "entirely correct" and that police officers "may be perfectly fine individuals, but their jobs have neither dignity nor value."

"I'm not sure how you've been obsessed about my social media for as long as you have and seem surprised by this," Clancy wrote. "[And] once more, what is it you do again? Or is trolling your full-time volunteer position?"

Clancy was arrested in 2020 during the George Floyd riots and filed a suit with the Milwaukee circuit court about the charges, claiming police brutality.

The comments come as crime in the U.S. continues to rise.

A teenage girl was arrested on assault charges after footage of her attack on a Nevada family riding the New York City subway while on vacation went viral last week, police said.

The 16-year-old, whom the New York Police Department has not named due to her age, turned herself in around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 6th Precinct in Manhattan, close to the scene of Thursday's West 4th Street station beatdown.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of assault, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

Video captured the teen battering 51-year-old Sue Young in front of her husband and 11-year-old twin daughters and hurling racial epithets at the unsuspecting Asian tourists, according to PIX 11 .

Fox News Digital Christina Coulter's contributed reporting.