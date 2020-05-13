Who are the Obama-era officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn?
Two Republican senators released a list of former senior Obama administration officials who were behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn — whose calls with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition were picked up in surveillance and later leaked.
The information was provided to lawmakers earlier in the day by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote to Grenell and Attorney General Bill Barr this week asking them to release the names of Obama officials who through a controversial process sought to “unmask” the identity of Flynn when he was the subject of government surveillance. This was around the time Trump was sworn into office — between Nov. 8, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017.
Here are the officials who sought to unmask Flynn, according to the documents:
Joe Biden
While President Obama was not on the list, his vice president was.
James Comey
Comey was the FBI director during the time of the Flynn interview, when FBI agents discussed interviewing Flynn to “get him to lie” and “get him fired.”
John Brennan
Brennan is a former intelligence chief and directed the CIA until January 2017.
James Clapper
Clapper was the director of National Intelligence under President Obama.
Denis McDonough
McDonough was chief of staff during the Obama administration.
Samantha Power
Power was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.
Kelly Degnan
Degnan was the deputy chief of mission until she was nominated by Trump in 2019 to serve as ambassador to Georgia.
Patrick Conlon
Conlon was the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (OIA).
Stephanie O’Sullivan
O’Sullivan was the principal deputy director of National Intelligence.
Michael Dempsey
Dempsey was the deputy director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration.
Jacob Lew
Lew was the U.S. secretary of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.
Arthur “Danny” McGlynn
McGlynn was the acting assistant secretary of the Treasury.
Mike Neufeld
Also with the Treasury, Neufeld was the acting deputy assistant.
Sarah Raskin
Raskin was the deputy secretary of the Treasury.
Nathan Sheets
Sheets was the undersecretary of the Treasury.
Adam Szubin
Szubin was the acting undersecretary of the Treasury.
Robert Bell
Bell was the defense adviser for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Lt. Col. Paul Geehreng
Geehreng was the defense adviser for Russia at the NATO office.
James Hursh
Hursh was the deputy defense adviser for NATO.
Lee Litzenberger
Litzenberger was the deputy chief of U.S. Mission at NATO.
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall
Sherwood-Randall was the deputy secretary of Energy
Douglas Lute
Lute was the permanent representative at NATO.
Scott Parish
Parish was the political officer at NATO.
Tamir Waser
Waser was the political adviser at NATO.
John Tefft
Tefft was the ambassador to Russia.
John Bass
Bass was the ambassador to Turkey.