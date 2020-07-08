What is the BREATHE Act? Squad members push wide-ranging bill that slashes police funds, gives reparations

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts announced the BREATHE Act on Tuesday -- legislation that would radically transform the nation's criminal justice system by eliminating life sentences, retroactively expunging drug crimes, shutting down multiple federal agencies and permanently closing prisons and immigration detention centers, among other agenda items.

The bill also seeks to end gang databases, establish pilot programs for a universal basic income, and afford voting rights and "lifetime education" to all illegal immigrants and incarcerated criminals.

The bill's fate in the Democratic-controlled House is unknown, as not all members support defunding the police. The movement that grew out of nationwide protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after Derek Chauvin, a White Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes -- despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

The House passed a sweeping police reform bill last month. All 233 Democrats voted in favor of the bill -- titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- along with three Republicans. The Senate voted 55-45 in favor of the bill, but it needed 60 votes to move forward.

Republicans have critical of the separate effort to fully defund the police. Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called the plan "clearly a serious effort to compete in the Woke Olympics. I would give it 9.7....The only way I know how to improve their bill is with the shredder."

Here's a brief summary of what's in the BREATHE Act.

Section 1: Divesting from police

Divesting from agencies like the DEA and ICE as well as moving federal resources away from incarceration and policing

Eliminate ankle monitors

End civil asset forfeiture, which even some conservatives say is readily open to police abuse

End life sentences and mandatory minimum sentences

Develop a "time-bound plan to close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers"

Decriminalize and retroactively expunge both state and federal drug offenses

Section 2: Community safety

Offer a 50 percent federal match for projected savings when states and/or local jurisdictions close detention facilities, including jails

End cooperation with immigration authorities

Ban "pretextual" police stops and searches, even where police obtain consent. It's not clear how the lawmakers would define a "pretextual" police stop

Abolish police gang databases, as well as armed cops and metal detectors in school

Forgive all outstanding court debt

Tie state grants to intervention programs that involve specialists other than police responding to some 911 calls

Section 3: Allocating new money

Create a plan to close youth detention centers

Pilot programs for universal basic income

Develop curricula that examine the political, economic, and social impacts of colonialism, native genocide, and slavery

Create tools to promote environmental justice, including by subsidizing "community" energy solutions

Provide lifetime education for illegal immigrants and the currently incarcerated

Ensure all communities have safe access to water

Eliminate state laws that bar formerly incarcerated people from serving as guardian for their own children or others in their community

Section 4: Holding officials accountable