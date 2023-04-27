Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

WATCH: South Korean president brings the house down with cheers after singing American classic at State Dinner

'We want to hear you sing it,' Biden told the South Korean president

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol sings "American Pie" during State Dinner Video

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol sings "American Pie" during State Dinner

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol delighted guests with "American Pie" performance during State Dinner.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wowed guests at President Biden's State Dinner with a surprise performance of the smash hit "American Pie."

Yoon delivered the unexpected show while being hosted by the Bidens at the State Dinner for the Republic of Korea Wednesday evening.

"We want to hear you sing it," Biden told Yoon in front of the high-profile guests.

The Korean president didn't hesitate before grabbing the mic from Biden and broke into song after speaking a few words in his native language.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH BIDEN, CONGRESS FOLLOWING CONCERNS OVER INTEL LEAK

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sings

President Biden cheers as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sings "American Pie" by Don McLean during the State Dinner at the White House, April 26, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla)

Cheers, applause and laughter erupted from the crowd, as Yoon, who usually communicates through a translator, belted the all-American song.

US TO SEND NUCLEAR-ARMED SUBMARINES TO SOUTH KOREA FOR FIRST TIME IN 40 YEARS

Yoon was also presented with a guitar signed by "American Pie" singer Don McLean.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president, holds a guitar

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president, holds a guitar signed by singer Don McLean presented by President Biden at the White House on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Oliver Contreras)

"The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment," Biden said after the hit performance. "I had no d--- idea you could sing."

On Wednesday, Yoon and Biden signed an agreement to increase the presence of U.S. nuclear submarines in South Korea.

South Korea president sings 'American Pie'

President Yoon Suk Yeol sings during the State Dinner at the White House with President Biden on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Oliver Contreras)

Also during his visit, Yoon delivered a speech during a joint meeting of Congress Thursday.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

