WATCH: South Korean president brings the house down with cheers after singing American classic at State Dinner

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wowed guests at President Biden's State Dinner with a surprise performance of the smash hit "American Pie."

Yoon delivered the unexpected show while being hosted by the Bidens at the State Dinner for the Republic of Korea Wednesday evening.

"We want to hear you sing it," Biden told Yoon in front of the high-profile guests.

The Korean president didn't hesitate before grabbing the mic from Biden and broke into song after speaking a few words in his native language.

Cheers, applause and laughter erupted from the crowd, as Yoon, who usually communicates through a translator, belted the all-American song.

Yoon was also presented with a guitar signed by "American Pie" singer Don McLean.

"The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment," Biden said after the hit performance. "I had no d--- idea you could sing."

On Wednesday, Yoon and Biden signed an agreement to increase the presence of U.S. nuclear submarines in South Korea.

Also during his visit, Yoon delivered a speech during a joint meeting of Congress Thursday.

