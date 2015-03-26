Was Obama's Twitter Site Hacked?

Something appears to be awry with Barack Obama's Twitter account, the Washington Times reports.

A message sent at about 12:30 p.m. ET alerted tens of thousands of the president-elect's Twitter followers with the following message, according to the Washington Times: "What is your opinion on Barack Obama? Take the survey and possibly win $500 in free gas."

The message then linked to a two-question survey on a third party's Web site.

But the Times reported that the item -- Obama's 264th update and his first Twitter message since Nov. 5 -- was removed within minutes.

The page listed only 262 updates as of 7 p.m., meaning two were removed. Obama's transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the Washington Times reports.

