FLASHBACK: New Harris campaign senior adviser made several insensitive comments about women, gay people

The presidential campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris recently hired a senior adviser with a history of sexist messages online mocking women and gay people as well as seemingly criticizing Harris on social media during her failed presidential campaign in 2019.

The Harris campaign announced earlier this week it hired Kamau M. Marshall, who has deleted thousands of old posts this week as 2024 senior adviser after he previously held positions as Joe Biden’s strategic communications director in 2020, a senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign and was formerly a senior adviser to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Marshall's social media for more than a decade has been littered with controversial comments, including a Christmas Eve 2011 post in which he expressed his affection for "power women" – as long as she "know[s] her place" and he can "where [sic] the pants", Fox News Digital previously reported.

In early 2012, Marshall inquired, "Are all women crazy???? Lol no offense ijs [I'm just saying]."

Later that year, he opined , "Nice guys finish last because they make sure their girl comes first."

In August 2013, Marshall observed , "It's unattractive when a girl doesn't act classy & does not know how to control her feelings." In 2012, he wrote : "@kimberlyjaneece I disagree-I try not look at _or impress__Personally speaking-I enjoy the challenge & I only look & talk to CLASSY Women."

Marshall has used the term "no homo" in several posts that were previously deleted and seemingly questioned the allegations of sexual abuse against comedian Bill Cosby, saying in 2015, "It's not a coincidence that Cosby can be arraigned on allegations, yet countless police officers who gun down black bodies aren't indicted", Washington Free Beacon previously reported.

"Bro if u see a guy around women all day more than likely he wants to be 1 or he is very fem #Imjustsaying," Marshall said in another post.

Additionally, Marshall appeared to criticize Harris shortly after a debate performance in 2019, posting a message that said, "Dear Black people: Don’t be black when it's convenient. Be black 3365/24-7. Period. Sincerely, a black man."

The post, which was highlighted by a former reporter from The Atlantic, and deleted shortly after it was posted following one of the contentious Democratic primary debates, received backlash on social media.

Marshall has deleted over 2,200 posts over the last few days, according to Social Blade.

"We often say that each election is the most critical of our lifetime, but this one is at all costs," Marshall told ABC News about his hiring.

"I cannot emphasize the urgency of the upcoming election and how many achievements could be undone, rolling back all of the progress the Biden-Harris administration has made."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and Marshall for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.