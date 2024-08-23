Vulnerable Ohio Dem changes tune on working 'for Biden' amid 'toss-up' re-election race

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur appears to be changing her tune when it comes to working with President Biden during her close race for re-election.

Kaptur, one of the vulnerable Democrats who did not attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC), previously said she would be honored to work with Biden but now appears to be distancing herself from his presidency.

The contrast was highlighted by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a GOP SuperPAC that recently launched a website highlighting Kaptur's own words from 2020 to now.

"It will be my honor to not just vote for Joe Biden, but to work for him and Sen. Kamala Harris," Kaptur said in October 2020, a video on CLF's new site shows.

‘MUST APOLOGIZE’: VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM FACES RENEWED BACKLASH OVER COMPARISON INVOLVING 9/11 TERRORIST

As she seeks re-election in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, rated by the Cook Political Report as a "toss-up," Kaptur recently shifted her rhetoric.

BATTLEGROUND DEMOCRATS LEAVE BIDEN HIGH AND DRY AFTER ‘DISTASTROUS’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"I don't work for Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Kaptur said in August 2024, just weeks after Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

CLF is also running a five-figure ad, which was streamed during the DNC, highlighting the contrast.

"Marcy Kaptur knows the Biden-Harris administration has hurt Ohioans, which is why she's is trying to have them forget," CLF spokeswoman Courtney Parella told Fox News Digital in a statement. "But voters know through Kaptur's own words, she works for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, not Ohioans — period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaptur's campaign for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.