Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Vulnerable Ohio Dem changes tune on working 'for Biden' amid 'toss-up' re-election race

The Congressional Leadership Fund launched a website highlighting the contrast between Kaptur's statements

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Cameron Cawthorne Fox News
Published
close
Some Democrats skip out on DNC to focus on campaigns Video

Some Democrats skip out on DNC to focus on campaigns

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram names several Democratic lawmakers not attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur appears to be changing her tune when it comes to working with President Biden during her close race for re-election.

Kaptur, one of the vulnerable Democrats who did not attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC), previously said she would be honored to work with Biden but now appears to be distancing herself from his presidency. 

The contrast was highlighted by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a GOP SuperPAC that recently launched a website highlighting Kaptur's own words from 2020 to now.

"It will be my honor to not just vote for Joe Biden, but to work for him and Sen. Kamala Harris," Kaptur said in October 2020, a video on CLF's new site shows.

‘MUST APOLOGIZE’: VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM FACES RENEWED BACKLASH OVER COMPARISON INVOLVING 9/11 TERRORIST

Marcy Kaptur holding microphone in right hand, left hand raised

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks at the VFW Post 2529 Annual Corn Roast in Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2022. (Bill Clark)

As she seeks re-election in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, rated by the Cook Political Report as a "toss-up," Kaptur recently shifted her rhetoric.

BATTLEGROUND DEMOCRATS LEAVE BIDEN HIGH AND DRY AFTER ‘DISTASTROUS’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"I don't work for Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Kaptur said in August 2024, just weeks after Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

CLF is also running a five-figure ad, which was streamed during the DNC, highlighting the contrast.

Marcy Kaptur on Capitol Hill in closeup shot

Rep. Marcy Kaptur is seeking re-election in Ohio's 9th Congressional District. (Getty Images)

"Marcy Kaptur knows the Biden-Harris administration has hurt Ohioans, which is why she's is trying to have them forget," CLF spokeswoman Courtney Parella told Fox News Digital in a statement. "But voters know through Kaptur's own words, she works for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, not Ohioans — period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaptur's campaign for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics