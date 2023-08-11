Veteran Sam Brown slams Biden admin's request for additional Ukraine funding: 'No more blank checks'

FIRST ON FOX: Former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, a Republican candidate in the 2024 Nevada Senate election, is calling for accountability and transparency from the Biden administration after its latest request for Congress to provide billions more in funding for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

In the request sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, President Biden requested $24 billion in aide to Ukraine, split between $13 billion for defense-related spending and $11 billion in economic and humanitarian assistance.

Brown — who is looking to unseat Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in the state's Senate election next year — insists that it is time for the Senate to "start demanding answers" regarding how American taxpayer dollars are being spent in the war-torn country.

"The world has been pulled into this war because Russia sensed weakness from the Biden administration after its disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. For a year and a half, Biden has demanded a blank check from the American taxpayer with zero accountability on how it’s spent and seemingly no plan on how to end this war," Brown said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "Yes, Putin is an out-of-control dictator who must be stopped, but even Biden’s own generals are telling him this war appears to be unwinnable."

"The U.S. Senate needs to step up and start demanding answers," he added. "Instead, Jacky Rosen is toeing the party line and remaining silent while Joe Biden attempts to raid the U.S. treasury again for billions of dollars with no strings attached."

If elected, Brown said he would hold "the Biden administration’s feet to the fire" and ask questions about the $113 billion that has been allocated previously.

"We need a plan right now. No more blank checks. Jacky Rosen has failed to hold the administration accountable, but I won’t," added Brown, a Purple Heart recipient who announced a second consecutive run for the Senate earlier this year.

Biden's request to Congress also included $4 billion in spending on the border and immigration, as well as combating fentanyl flowing into the United States from foreign origins. The total combined amount of the request reached roughly $40 billion.

The additional spending request comes after Congress approved $48 billion in funding for Ukraine in December, prior to Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives.

Approval of the funding is expected to be an uphill battle in the House, where McCarthy has promised he would not bring a supplemental Ukraine funding bill to the floor. Many conservatives have been vocally opposed to giving Ukraine more money without more accountability.

