Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont's Republican governor approves assisted suicide for nonresidents

Vermont legislation follows legal settlement granting Connecticut woman right to euthanasia in the state

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vermont has passed legislation that will open its assisted suicide program to nonresidents within the state.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill on Tuesday that removes residency requirements for medically assisted suicide in Vermont.

"We are grateful to Vermont lawmakers for recognizing that a state border shouldn’t determine if you die peacefully or in agony," Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the nonprofit Compassion & Choices, told The Associated Press. 

VERMONT ADVANCES BILL ALLOWING ASSISTED SUICIDE FOR NONCITIZENS

Phil Scott

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill granting access to assisted suicide to nonresidents. (Glenn Russell/VTDigger via AP, Pool, File)

She continued, "Patients routinely travel to other states to utilize the best health care options. There is no rational reason they shouldn’t be able to travel to another state to access medical aid in dying if the state they live in doesn’t offer it."

The decision comes after a Connecticut woman, Lynda Bluestein, reached a court settlement with Vermont that would allow her to be the first out-of-state patient to be euthanized by the state's medical system. 

Bluestein, 75, has terminal cancer and is seeking to end her life before her natural death. She launched a legal challenge against the state of Vermont's residency requirement, successfully arguing that it violates the .U.S Constitution's commerce, equal protection, and privileges and immunities clauses.

CANADIAN PANEL PUSHES ASSISTED SUICIDE FOR MINORS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT

Vermont statehouse

The Vermont State House (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"I was so relieved to hear of the settlement of my case that will allow me to decide when cancer has taken all from me that I can bear," said Bluestein. 

She continued, "The importance of the peace of mind knowing that I will now face fewer obstacles in accessing the autonomy, control, and choice in this private, sacred and very personal decision about the end of my life is enormous."

Lynda Shannon Bluestein

Lynda Shannon Bluestein jams with her husband Paul in the living room of their home, Feb. 28, 2023, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

Vermont is one of only 10 states in the country that allow medically assisted suicide.

Oregon is the only other state that allows it for nonresidents.

Critics warn against the move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It opens up this idea of ‘death tourism’ – that you travel there as a place to be killed," Dwight Duncan, University of Massachusetts School of Law professor, told the National Catholic Register. "It's one thing to travel to Vermont because they have great ski slopes. It's another thing to travel there because they have great undertakers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics