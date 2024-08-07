Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Vance says Harris 'bent the knee to the Hamas caucus' by choosing Walz over Shapiro

Harris campaign has denied GOP claims that Sharpiro's Jewish faith played any role in choosing Walz

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Vance accuses Harris of bending to pressure with VP pick Video

Vance accuses Harris of bending to pressure with VP pick

Sen. JD Vance slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of capitulating to radical left-wing voices in the Democratic Party in choosing her running mate for the November election.

"She bent the knee to the Hamas caucus of the Democratic Party," Vance said during a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

He's the latest GOP critic to accuse Harris of choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate against former President Trump and Vance over Josh Shapiro, because the Pennsylvania governor is Jewish. 

Former President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have also made the claim.

KAMALA HARRIS' VP PICK TIM WALZ PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH DUI IN NEBRASKA

JD Vance smiles at the podium, left, Kamala Harris looks concerned with her hands placed on her chest, right

GOP running mate JD Vance called out Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of fallout over her own running mate choice. (Getty Images)

"Whatever your views on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro – and obviously he's not in my political party. He's criticized me. I criticized him – the amount of rage that you heard from the far left saying, 'Kamala Harris can't pick this guy because he's Jewish,' is disgraceful," Vance said.

"I want my kids to grow up in a country where they can be whatever they want to be, and people aren't attacking them for their ethnic heritage, and that's somehow considered acceptable."

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE

Tim Walz

Harris chose Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"It's not just what these people said about Shapiro. It's the way that the Harris and the Harris administration and the Harris campaign refuse to push back against it. I think it's a real scandal," he said.

The Harris campaign did speak out against the allegations, however, telling the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, in part: "Assertions that Vice President Harris did not select Gov. Shapiro based on his religion or views on Israel are absolutely ridiculous and offensive."

Republicans have mostly reacted with a mix of glee and relief to Harris' decision to choose Walz over Shapiro, casting the Minnesota governor as a progressive radical for his COVID-19 policies, support for gender-affirming treatment for minors and government handouts to undocumented migrants.

Harris, whose husband is Jewish, is tasked with navigating the Democratic Party's ever-widening divisions over Israel, with a growing faction of progressives calling for the U.S. to distance itself from its close Middle Eastern ally.

IT'S OFFICIAL: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FORMALLY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro was thought to be the frontrunner. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

In the final days before her selection on Tuesday, Harris met with Shapiro, Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro was thought to be a frontrunner for the role as the governor of a key swing state. 

But reports indicate that, in the end, Harris believed Walz would be a better fit due to his his personality and approach to the campaign.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and Shapiro's office for comment on Vance's remarks.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics