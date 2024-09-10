Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

USSS assistant director asked to retire over Butler assassination attempt on Trump

The USSS is preparing to brief Congress in the coming days about lessons learned from the July 13th attempt on Trump's life

David Spunt By David Spunt , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published
A high-ranking leader within the Secret Service has been asked to retire following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Michael Plati, office of protective operations assistant director, has been asked to retire and is ending his tenure with the service in the coming days.

Plati was asked to step down by senior leadership, including Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the United States Secret Service for comment and is awaiting its response. 

The USSS is preparing to brief Congress in the coming days about lessons learned from the July 13th attempt on Trump's life.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for further updates.

