Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

US voters agree Biden made correct decision by dropping out of race: poll

The support of Biden ending his campaign was among the most solid majorities in the past several years of New York Times/Siena polls

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
I was disappointed that Biden was not pushed off the ticket a long time ago: Sage Steele Video

I was disappointed that Biden was not pushed off the ticket a long time ago: Sage Steele

‘The Sage Steele Show’ host Sage Steele explains how President Biden should have left the 2024 presidential race earlier on ‘Hannity.’

A recent poll indicates voters in the United States almost universally approve of President Biden's decision to end his 2024 re-election campaign. 

According to a New York Times/Siena College Poll released Thursday, a staggering 87% of registered voters said they approved of the president's decision to forego a second term. 

Only 9% of respondents said they disapproved of the decision.

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS SAY BIDEN NEEDED TO DROP OUT 'FAR SOONER' TO ALLOW PRIMARY: 'DON'T LIKE ON PRINCIPLE'

Biden speaks from Oval Office

Biden addresses the nation about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci, Pool via AP)

The New York Times reported that the 87% agreement statistic is among the highest levels of agreement on a Times/Siena polling question in years.

The president gave a short Oval Office address on Wednesday in which he conveyed his decision to step down and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known," Biden said from the White House. "I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.

MARGIN OF ERROR RACE BETWEEN HARRIS-TRUMP IN NEW POLL CONDUCTED AFTER BIDEN DROPPED

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris speaks during a campaign event at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, "Now the choice is up to you, the American people. When you make that choice, remember the words of Benjamin Franklin hanging on my wall here in the Oval Office, alongside the busts of Dr. King and Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez."

Biden's decision to give up on re-election shocked the public and even Democratic Party insiders close to the president — his campaign had planned fundraising events well into August and repeatedly told Democratic lawmakers he had no intention of giving up the race.

Critics and allies alike had called for Biden to stand down from the Democratic Party ticket following his disastrous first presidential debate performance and years of increasingly concerning behavior that seemed to show mental decline.

The speech lasted roughly 11 minutes, with the president sitting at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office while touting his years in political office and decision to bow out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention

Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Members of the president's family were in attendance for the speech, including first lady Jill Biden, daughter Ashley Biden, son Hunter Biden and others. 

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Oval Office address, calling it a "terrible" speech while accusing Democrats of staging a coup against the president.

"I knew there was a palace coup going on, and I assumed that she'd be probably getting it," Trump said of Harris. "She had the advantage."

Fox News Digital's Scott McDonald contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics