DEFENSE
US Navy warship successfully intercepts medium-range ballistic missile in test

USS Daniel Inouye fired two SM-6 Dual II missiles to successfully intercept the target

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Liz Friden | Fox News
The U.S. Navy successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile in a military drill on Thursday. 

The test was conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and aimed to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense ship to "detect, track, engage, and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target."

A medium range ballistic missile target is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a held on March 30, 2023, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy.

A medium range ballistic missile target is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1a held on March 30, 2023, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy. (US Missile Defense Agency)

"This was an incredible accomplishment and key milestone for the Sea-based defense program," said Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill.

He continued, "This test proved our capabilities in an operationally realistic scenario, which is a critical step in increasing capability to outpace emerging threats. My congratulations to the entire test team, including our Sailors and our industry partners, who helped us to achieve this milestone."

An Aries ballistic missile target is seen seconds after lift-off from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kauai, Hawaii.

An Aries ballistic missile target is seen seconds after lift-off from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kauai, Hawaii. (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

An image provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency shows the illuminated arch of the missile used to strike the target.

The missile was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauuai, Hawaii. The ship that successfully destroyed the missile — USS Daniel Inouye — fired two SM-6 Dual II missiles to successfully intercept the target.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

