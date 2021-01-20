Uproar as US Ambassador to Israel Twitter account temporarily adds West Bank and Gaza too

President Joe Biden’s administration quickly came under criticism on Inauguration Day, after the Twitter page for the U.S. Ambassador to Israel was modified during the transition on Wednesday.

The account was temporarily updated to say "U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza" from "U.S. Ambassador to Israel," which some thought might indicate a massive policy change suggesting the new administration did not count any territories in the West Bank as under Israel's control.

However, the account has since been changed back to say "This is the official Twitter account of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel."

The confusion unfolded after former ambassador David Friedman had vacated the post. Biden has not yet named a replacement for Friedman.

US UN AMBASSADOR CRAFT CALLS FOR EVEN-HANDED TREATMENT OF ISRAEL, AS UN LOOKS TO LIFE UNDER BIDEN

The change was noticed immediately by many, including Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who took to his own Twitter feed to condemn Democrats’ alleged "hostility towards Israel."

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy declined to say why the change was made but told Fox News it was "not a policy change or indication of future policy change."

The title had also not changed on the embassy's official website, as noted by The Jerusalem Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump was considered an important ally for Israel.

At the end of 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and placed a new embassy there the following year.

In 2019, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights, reversing more than a half-century of U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said the U.S. does not consider settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.