U.S. will hold off on calling out Chinese over hacking

The first ministerial meeting between China and the U.S. will take place Dec. 1-2. But don't expect U.S. officials to accuse China of violating their anti-hacking agreement.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Attorney General Loretta Lynch will lead the U.S. delegation at the meeting in Washington.

"I would not characterize our first ministerial as any sort of deadline, and I think we will assess compliance with the written commitments as we go," Johnson said at a Council on Foreign Relations event on Wednesday. "But I do think that assessing compliance and assessing actions in accordance with agreements is fundamental to the agreement itself."

A Sept. 25 meeting between President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping resulted in a bilateral agreement that neither country would engage in commercial espionage. Cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike and FireEye have said Chinese malware has continued to flourish in the systems of U.S. companies in spite of the agreement.

