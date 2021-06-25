Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Two top Kamala Harris travel aides announce plans to leave as VP prepares for border visit

The administration has put out a general call for unpaid “advance associates" amid a reported shortage of travel staff in the vice president's office

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit southern border Friday Video

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit southern border Friday

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the latest on the border crisis on 'Special Report'

Two top aides for Vice President Kamala Harris announced their plans to leave in the coming weeks as she readies for her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since being tapped to study the crisis, according to a report. 

Karly Satkowiakand and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, the director and deputy director of advance, are involved in overseeing travel and preparing selected venues for the vice president, according to The New York Times. 

The spokeswoman for the vice president reportedly said the departures had been planned and the women were finding their replacements.

The departures come as the vice president has several other important trips included for the summer after the much-anticipated border visit, which the White House announced following months of criticism by Republicans. 

HARRIS' OFFICE INSISTS REPUBLICAN PRESSURE DID NOT IMPACT DECISION TO VISIT BORDER

Harris will travel this summer to help promote the vaccine and Democrats’ voting rights bill that Republicans successfully filibustered earlier this week. 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force Two, Friday, June 18, 2021, to depart Atlanta and return to Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force Two, Friday, June 18, 2021, to depart Atlanta and return to Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The administration has put out a general call for unpaid "advance associates," who would assist with different aspects of travel for the vice president and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

"We aim to onboard a critical mass of talented logistical experts," an email from the White House sent to current and former employees said, according to The Times

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vice president reportedly has a shortage of travel staff. 

More from Politics