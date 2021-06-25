Two top Kamala Harris travel aides announce plans to leave as VP prepares for border visit

Two top aides for Vice President Kamala Harris announced their plans to leave in the coming weeks as she readies for her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since being tapped to study the crisis, according to a report.

Karly Satkowiakand and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, the director and deputy director of advance, are involved in overseeing travel and preparing selected venues for the vice president, according to The New York Times.

The spokeswoman for the vice president reportedly said the departures had been planned and the women were finding their replacements.

The departures come as the vice president has several other important trips included for the summer after the much-anticipated border visit, which the White House announced following months of criticism by Republicans.

HARRIS' OFFICE INSISTS REPUBLICAN PRESSURE DID NOT IMPACT DECISION TO VISIT BORDER

Harris will travel this summer to help promote the vaccine and Democrats’ voting rights bill that Republicans successfully filibustered earlier this week.

The administration has put out a general call for unpaid "advance associates," who would assist with different aspects of travel for the vice president and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

"We aim to onboard a critical mass of talented logistical experts," an email from the White House sent to current and former employees said, according to The Times.

The vice president reportedly has a shortage of travel staff.