Two of Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for coronavirus: reports

Two children of California Gov. Gavin Newsom have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be quarantined, the governor’s office said Friday, according to reports.

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the couple’s two other children have each tested negative since the family learned of the two positive tests, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

All of the Newsoms’ children are under 12 and not yet eligible for vaccination, Politico reported.

NEWSOM VOICES SUPPORT FOR RAISING CALIFORNIA RECALL REQUIREMENTS AFTER RESOUNDING VICTORY

Newsom received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April and has not received a booster shot, the outlet reported. The vaccination status of California’s first lady was unclear.

Last November the family quarantined for two weeks after the children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive, and one of the children quarantined after exposure to a classmate who tested positive, Politico reported.

In July, Newsom pulled his two eldest children from a summer camp after learning other children weren’t wearing masks, the report said.

Newsom earlier this week survived a recall effort that was sparked in part by coronavirus restrictions the state imposed on businesses, churches and individuals.

The 53-year-old Democrat, who is a former San Francisco mayor and former lieutenant governor, faced relentless criticism in 2020 after he and his wife were photographed without masks at a birthday party that was held at a pricey restaurant in California’s Napa Valley.

Newsom later called his attendance at the party "a bad mistake."