Tulsi Gabbard slams Democrats for ‘hatred and hostility towards women’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard accused her former party of adopting a platform of "hatred and hostility towards women," arguing that in the Democrats’ crusade for transgender rights they are denying the "existence of objective truth."

Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman who left the Democratic Party last year after leaving office, said one of the primary reasons for her leaving was the party’s insistence that gender is a social construct.

"We just celebrated International Women's Day last week," she said Saturday. "I was scrolling through social media seeing, you know, what are people saying about it, and you saw a lot of nice, flowery words from a lot of people in Washington celebrating women and all that women have accomplished over the years and all these great inspiring examples of women leaders throughout our time. We know the hypocrisy there, you ask them what is a woman, and they can't answer the question. And one of the people they chose to honor in White House on International Women's Day was not a woman at all, it was a biological male."

"There are two major points here," she continued. "Number one is there is no greater expression of hatred and hostility towards women than to try to erase our existence as a category of people and to minimize us to being a construct of anyone's imagination."

"And the second thing that doesn't get talked about often enough as we are looking at this insanity, is that by rejecting the objective truth – that there is such a thing as a woman, they are rejecting the existence of objective truth as a whole," she added. "And when we remove those boundaries of what is actually true and false, not my truth or your truth, or their truth or whatever it is, that there is such a thing as objective truth, then we remove all the boundaries of our society. And we end up in a position what we're seeing right now where what is declared as true is based on whatever those in power say that it is. And we've seen again how this changes over time."

Gabbard made the comments during the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum in Charleston, South Carolina. She tweeted a video of her speech early Monday, writing, "Such an expression of hatred towards women is now the position of the Democratic Party, and one of the reasons why I could no longer remain in that party."

Gabbard is an Army Reserve officer who served as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from 2013 to 2016. She sought the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race before dropping out and endorsing President Biden.

Gabbard retired from Congress in 2021, and in October 2022, she announced she had left the Democratic Party, saying it was in "complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."