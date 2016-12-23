Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trump Transition
Published

Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical stocks while in Congress

By | The Wall Street Journal
March 17, 2015: Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. announces the House Budget during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

March 17, 2015: Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. announces the House Budget during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run the Health and Human Services Department traded more than $300,000 in shares of health-related companies over the past four years while sponsoring and advocating legislation that potentially could affect those companies’ stocks.

Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., bought and sold stock in about 40 health-care, pharmaceutical and biomedical companies since 2012, including a dozen in the current congressional session, according to a Wall Street Journal review of hundreds of pages of stock trades he filed with Congress.

In the same two-year period, he has sponsored nine and co-sponsored 35 health-related bills in the House.

His stock trades included Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Aetna.

His largest single stock buy was an August 2016 purchase of between $50,000 and $100,000 of an Australian biomedical firm, Innate Immunotherapeutics, whose largest shareholder is a GOP congressman on the Trump transition team, according to the filings, which list price ranges. The stock has since doubled in price.

Click for more from the Wall Street Journal