Trump's incoming border czar reveals he's already making plans for 1,400 acres of land offered by Texas

Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he is already making plans to use more than 1,400 acres of land being offered to the next Trump administration to stage its mass deportation operation.

Fox News Digital first reported last month that Texas has offered the administration land in Starr County, which the state purchased from a ranch owner in October. The 1,402 acres are in the Rio Grande Valley sector near the border.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said her office was "fully prepared" to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to "allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history."

In remarks on "Dr. Phil Primetime," Homan accepted the offer and said he was already making plans for the land.

‘100% ON BOARD:' BORDER STATE OFFERS TRUMP MASSIVE PLOT OF LAND TO AID MASS DEPORTATION OPERATION

"I’m writing the plan as we speak, I was working on it last night as a matter of fact," he said.

He praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration for his efforts to secure the border. The state has built its own border wall, including starting construction in the area in Starr County.

Homan said migrants would be moving in and out of the area before they can be put on deportation flights.

‘SHUT IT DOWN’: RED STATE MAKES MASSIVE LAND BUY TO RAMP UP BORDER WALL EFFORTS AMID MIGRANT SURGE

"This 1,400 acres of land, that saves us from acquiring the land. The government never buys things fast and when we do, we overpay for it, so having this from the state of Texas is great," he said,.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Buckingham said she was looking forward to taking the next steps with the land.

"For far too long, Texans and Americans have suffered from Biden’s broken border policies. I am looking forward to working with the newly appointed Border Czar, Tom Homan, in ridding our communities of violent, illegal criminals who are hurting our sons and daughters and anticipate discussing the next steps on January 21, 2025," she said.

"As Texas Land Commissioner, it has been my promise to all Texans to do everything in my purview to gain complete operational control of our southern border. It’s my hope that the leasing of this land will be able to aid the incoming Trump Administration in keeping our American families safe," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

The Texas General Land Office purchased the land in October to facilitate the construction of additional border wall , a project that the Biden administration stopped. The area, which was a ranch before Texas bought it, had seen drug smuggling and human trafficking, officials said.

President-elect Trump made a mass deportation campaign a key plank of his 2024 campaign and quickly announced Homan as the man to lead the operation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While some states, including Texas, have been supportive of the operation, others have not.

Officials in some states, including Arizona, Illinois and California, have all said they would not assist the federal government in their efforts to deport more illegal immigrants.