'Trump Unity' trailer towed from outside CPAC at Hyatt in Florida

The Michigan-based Trump Unity Bridge, a traveling pro-Trump trailer bed, was towed outside the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., Saturday.

An image posted by David Weigel, a reporter for the Washington Post, on twitter shows the trailer being taken away near the Orange County Convention Center.

The shrine to Trump, which features a Statue of Liberty, lights, loud speakers and giant T-R-U-M-P letters, has become synonymous with conservative political events.

Fox News could not immediately reach the owner to the pro-Trump mobile, Rob Cortis, though it isn’t the first time he has had his float taken away.

The trailer was stolen and crashed during a tour in Oklahoma last August, prompting Cortis to set up a Go-Fund-Me account to help with the repairs he then needed.

The mobile attraction was driven for a few miles before it was taken over an embankment, leaving the truck and attached trailer in a jackknife position, reported The Detroit News.

The ensuing repairs reportedly cost Cortis $15,000 - $20,000 in damages.

"It’s making me stronger," Cortis told the publication following the theft. "It’s giving me more inspiration."

"It shows that our education system about honor, integrity, patriotism and character needs to be worked on across America," he added,

The bridge was built in 2016 and has been driven all over the U.S. hitting Texas, New York, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

In a statement on the Trump Unity Bridge website, Cortis said his mission is to "unite our country" -- adding that he wants to share his story and listen to others "who peacefully care to share."