Trump authorizes sanctions against Turkey amid Syria incursion, calls for end to its 'destabilizing actions'

President Trump announced Monday afternoon that he will soon issue an executive order imposing sanctions against Turkey for its "destabilizing" offensive in Syria, amid a bipartisan outcry over the president's troop pullback earlier this year that endangered U.S.-aligned Kurdish forces.

The sanctions followed the president's Oct. 7 threat, when he warned that "if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)."

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Trump announced that steel tariffs would "be increased back up to 50 percent," and the U.S. will "immediately stop negotiations ... with respect to a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey."

The order would enable "powerful" additional sanctions against those who "may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriation refugees, or threatening the peace, security, or stability in Syria,' Trump wrote. Current and former Turkish officials, as well as anyone contributing to "Turkey's destabilizing actions in northeast Syria" might be targeted, Trump said.

Remaining U.S. troops in northeast Syria will be withdrawn as planned, Trump said, and redeployed "in the region to monitor the situation and prevent a repeat of 2014," when ISIS made major territorial gains.

In separate tweets, the president said he would "much rather focus on our Southern border" than the conflict in Syria.

Trump also emphasized that Syria "wants naturally to protect the Kurds." The New York Times reported that a deal between Kurdish forces and Damascus – which was announced Sunday evening – would enable Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to attempt to regain a foothold in the country's northeast.

"An agreement has been reached with the Syrian government – whose duty it is to protect the country's borders and preserve Syrian sovereignty – for the Syrian Army to enter and deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to help the [Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF] stop this aggression" by Turkey, the SDF, which is a primarily Kurdish militia, said in a statement.

The developments came as graphic images of violence directed at Kurds circulated on social media.

Turkey has justified its ongoing invasion of northeast Syria to the United Nations by saying it's exercising its right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter, according to a letter circulated Monday.

Ankara said the military offensive was undertaken to counter an "imminent terrorist threat" and to ensure the security of its borders from Syrian Kurdish militias, whom it calls "terrorists," and the Islamic State extremist group.

Since 2014, the Kurds had fought alongside American forces in defeating ISIS in Syria. But Trump ordered American troops in northern Syria to step aside last week — a move decried at home and abroad as a betrayal of an ally.

The U.S. withdrawal cleared the way for Turkey's cross-border attack on Kurdish-held areas in Syria, which is now in its sixth day and has led to quickly shifting alliances.

The military action by Ankara sets up a potential clash between Turkish and Syrian government troops, as the Kurds have now turned to Damascus for support. It also raises the specter of a resurgent ISIS, since the Kurds will focus their attention on the Turkish advance.

Turkey's position is that the main Kurdish group in Syria is linked to an outlawed Kurdish group in Turkey, the Kurdistan Workers' Party. Known as the PKK, that group has waged a 35-year old conflict against the Turkish state that has left tens of thousands of people dead.

Turkey's U.N. Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu said in the letter to the Security Council dated Oct. 9 that its counter-terrorism operation will be "proportionate, measured and responsible."

"The operation will target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment," he said. "All precautions are taken to avoid collateral damage to the civilian population."

But U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that at least 160,000 civilians have been newly displaced and that military action has already reportedly resulted in many civilian casualties.

Sinirlioglu said Syria's eight-year conflict "has created a breeding ground for various terrorist organizations, posing a wide range of threats to the region and beyond."

Despite these claims, many foreign fighters who joined IS originally found their way to Syria through Turkey, and it was widely believed Turkish authorities turned a blind eye at the time.

Turkey said it invoked Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, which authorizes military action in self-defense. It also cited six Security Council resolutions since 2001 dealing with the fight against terrorism.

"Turkey's national security has been under the direct and imminent threat of terrorist organizations operating in the east of the Euphrates in Syria," Sinirlioglu said.

In addition, he said, an agreement signed by Turkey and Syria in Adana on Oct. 20, 1998 "constitutes a contractual basis for my country to fight all kinds of terrorism emanating from Syrian territory in its hideouts and in an effective timely manner."

Sinirlioglu underscored Turkey's strong commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

He said the country "will carry out this operation in support of efforts to facilitate the safe return of displaced Syrians to their homes of origin or other places of their choice in Syria."

He stressed Turkey's "strong commitment" to a political solution to the Syrian conflict based on a roadmap to peace adopted by key nations in 2012 and endorsed by the Security Council in 2015.

