CNN's Don Lemon blasts Trump-Thanos edit as 'juvenile meme game'

CNN host Don Lemon blasted the Trump campaign Tuesday for playing what he described as a “stupid, juvenile meme game” and effectively undermining the “seriousness of what is happening” after House Democrats announced they're filing two articles of impeachment against the president.

DEMOCRATS UNVEIL IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, AS WHITE HOUSE SLAMS 'BASELESS AND PARTISAN' EFFORT

Lemon reacted to a doctored video posted by Trump War Room, an account managed by Trump 2020 campaign, depicting the president’s head edited on top of the body of Thanos, the extraterrestrial menace in the Avengers films from Disney and Marvel Studios. In the clip, Trump-Thanos says “I am inevitable,” before snapping its fingers and causing Nancy Pelosi and key Democrat committee leaders at a press conference to disintegrate into dust.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the Trump War Room account tweeted. “President Trump's re-election is inevitable.”

“What are we, in junior high school? Like what the hell? What is this?” Lemon asked on "CNN Tonight." “Like what — What?! I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news. This is — this is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?”

“Go ahead, troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game,” Lemon continued. “History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this. The seriousness of what is happening, that today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors. A big deal.”

At the same press conference depicted in the video, House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine. They outlined their impeachment plans in a brief and pointed statement to the media early Tuesday morning, and left without taking questions.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., later posted text of the articles, which declare Trump's actions warrant impeachment, trial and removal from office. In response, the White House accused Democrats of using the Ukraine issue as an excuse for "this partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election."

In the Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity Game," the character Thanos used his Gauntlet to defeat the heroes before celebrating his victory by snapping his fingers, wiping out half of all life forms in the universe. Thanos was ultimately beaten by Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in a rematch seen in this year’s "Avengers: Endgame."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Fox Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.