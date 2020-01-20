Trump team calls impeachment 'dangerous perversion of the Constitution' in lengthy filing

President Trump’s legal team called the House’s impeachment case a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution” in a brief filed Monday morning ahead of this week’s arguments to be held on the Senate floor.

The 110-page filing claimed that the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not amount to impeachable offenses, and that the Democrat-led House inquiry was not a quest for the truth.

"Instead, House Democrats were determined from the outset to find some way -- any way -- to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election," Trump's brief said. "All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn."

House impeachment managers filed their own brief over the weekend. The 111-page filing included lengthy allegations that Trump abused the power of the presidency by soliciting foreign election interference and using military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure Ukraine into announcing that they were investigating Trump’s political rivals. Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress by instructing potential witnesses not to testify before the House during the impeachment inquiry.

The House’s prosecution team said in its filing: “[The] Constitution provides a remedy when the President commits such serious abuses of his office: impeachment and removal."

And in a message directly aimed at the senators who will serve as jurors in the trial, the House Democrats wrote: “The Senate must use that remedy now to safeguard the 2020 U.S. election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the President poses to America’s national security.”

The Democratic impeachment managers spent Monday morning preparing for the trial, touring the Senate chamber. Tuesday will see the beginning of proceedings on the Senate floor with a debate over rules to be followed by opening arguments.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.