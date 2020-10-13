Trump targets suburban women at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump hit Jonestone, Pa., in his second rally since he returned to the campaign trail following his coronavirus diagnosis Tuesday and appealed to voters who will play a major role in his re-election bid.

"Suburban women, will you please like me?" the president said to a crowd of his supporters. "I saved your damn neighborhood."

Trump’s remarks come just days after the release of a Washington Post/ ABC poll that showed Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading in the national poll, over Trump by 12 points.

BIDEN CHARGES THAT TRUMP SEES SENIORS AS ‘EXPENDABLE.. VIRTUALLY NOBODY’

“They talk about the suburban women. And somebody said, ‘I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you.’ I said, ‘Why?’” Trump described during his Tuesday night rally. “They said, ‘They may not like the way you talk,’ but I’m about law and order. I’m about having you safe. I’m about having your suburban communities. I don’t want to build low-income housing next to your house.”

“Suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs, and you’re going to live the American dream,” he continued.

Biden’s lead among suburban women is likely worrying GOP officials as Trump won the suburbs by four points in the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton.