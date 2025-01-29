Expand / Collapse search
Trump to sign executive order to prepare Guantanamo Bay for 30K 'criminal illegal aliens'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would sign an executive order for the Pentagon to prepare Guantanamo Bay to detain 30,000 "criminal illegal aliens."

"Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay," Trump said. "Most people don't even know about it."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOUTS 969 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTS IN ONE DAY: ‘HERE ARE SOME OF THE WORST’

Guantanamo Bay Cuba

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility, on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

He said they need 30,000 beds to house the detainees, adding that putting them there will ensure they do not come back.

"It’s a tough place to get out of," Trump added.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

