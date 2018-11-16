Trump says ‘in retrospect’ he ‘should have’ visited Arlington on Veterans Day

President Trump on Friday said that he “should have” visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

The president remarks came via early excerpts of an interview Trump did on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace.

Upon returning to the nation’s capital last week from France, Wallace asked the president why he didnt “go across the river to Arlington for that ceremony.”

“I should have done that, I was extremely busy on calls for the country, we did a lot of calling as you know,” Trump replied. “I could have done that, as you know I just left the day before the American Cemetery and I probably think, and that was one where it was raining as hard as you can imagine and I made a speech at the American Cemetery the day before and I probably, you know, in retrospect I should have and I did last year and I will virtually every year.

“But we had come in very late at night and I had just left, literally, the American Cemetery in Paris and I really probably assumed that was fine and I was extremely busy because of affairs of state -- doing other things.”

Trump, who was in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, on Sunday went to the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial to pay tribute to the U.S. and allied soldiers killed in the war. More than 1,500 Americans who died in the war are buried at the site.

The president also received heat on Saturday for failing to visit a second American cemetery located outside of Paris because bad weather grounded the helicopter he planned to take.

During the interview, the pair also discussed the president’s upcoming visit to California on Saturday in the wake of wildfires burning on both ends of the state.

“It’s incredible what’s going on," Trump said. "And burned beyond recognition. They can’t even see the bodies. It’s incredible.”

The president also doubled down on his previous assertion that insufficient “forest management” was to blame for the infernos.

“When I was in a certain state, I won’t say which, the governor said, ‘You know, we’ve tested it. We clean out areas and we actually set the fire just to see, we lose almost nothing. We can put it out right away. And then we leave areas unmaintained.’ He said, ‘We’ll lose 100,000 acres before you even know it.’” Trump said. “You need forest management. It has to be. I’m not saying that in a negative way, a positive -- I’m just saying the facts. And I’ve really learned a lot.”

Trump's interview will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Samuel Chamberlain and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.