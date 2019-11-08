Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump says he is weighing Putin invitation to Russia parade

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

President Trump says he's weighing an invitation from Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

"I appreciate the invitation," Trump told reporters Friday. "It is right in the middle of political season, so I'll see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could."

The event commemorates the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany. Russia uses the annual parade to show off its military might.

Trump said the event, which next year marks 75th anniversary of the allied victory, was "a very big deal."
 