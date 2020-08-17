Trump says Dems 'don't know how to unite' as party set to kick off 2020 convention

President Trump in a Monday morning interview with "Fox & Friends" said that Democrats will struggle to unite at their convention this week, as many of the more progressive members of the party balk at a ticket including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

"These are the same people I beat last time and they're not gonna unite because they can't unite, they don't know how to unite," Trump said. "Also, Bernie is very unhappy, but actually Biden went further left than Bernie wanted him to and Bernie's still unhappy."

Trump added: "You'll never make this guy happy ... I call him crazy Bernie for a reason."

Sanders, despite Trump's comments, has fully backed Biden's campaign. But some of his delegates and vocal supporters have criticized Biden and Harris as his vice-presidential pick. There was a petition circulated late last month by Sanders delegates to vote against the DNC platform because it does not include "Medicare-for-all." The DNC Rules committee will report its vote on Monday.

Trumps's interview comes ahead of the first day of the DNC and the 2020 presidential campaign enters a mad dash to the finish.

Trump and his campaign are introducing their own counter-programming to the DNC with Trump campaigning in the swing states of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday before speaking in Arizona Tuesday. His campaign, meanwhile, will hold a post-convention show at 11 p.m. each night of the DNC, starting Monday.

"We won it last time I think we're going to win it this time," Trump said of Wisconsin.

"I have no choice because we have a fake media in this country. So I have to work I don't have the time not to," Trump said of his swing state visits this week, while also criticizing Biden for running his campaign largely from "his basement."

Trump responded to criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis and more.

"They should be able to get this equipment themselves, but when they can't, we've got equipment like nobody's ever seen before," Trump said. "They say it's the biggest mobilization since World War II."

He also addressed the death of his brother Fred, who he called "one of the most loyal people" and "a fantastic guy."

