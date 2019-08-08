Trump 'seriously' considering commuting Blagojevich sentence

President Trump said on Wednesday that he is "seriously" considering commuting the prison sentence of Rod Blagojevich and said the disgraced former Illinois governor was treated "unbelievably unfairly" by the ex-FBI Director Jim Comey's gang of 'sleazebags," according to a report.

Blagojevich, a Democrat, is currently serving 14 years on a federal corruption conviction. The charges are related to soliciting money for an appointment to former President Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat. Other charges included the extortion of a children’s hospitals and race track.

Trump made the comments to members of the press while traveling aboard Air Force One, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison,” Trump said. “And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. “

JESSE JACKSON URGES TRUMP TO PARDON FORMER ILLINOIS GOV. ROD BLAGOJEVICH

Blagojevich, 62, has been serving his sentence at a federal prison in Colorado since 2012. Blagojevich’s family and attorneys have argued that he received an unfair sentence and have failed at attempts to appeal.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Advocates including the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his son, former Illinois Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. who was in the running for the Obama’s seat, have urged Trump to pardon Blagojevich.

The president has hinted at the possibility of a commutation since taking office, including showing support for the former governor’s wife Patti Blagojevich, who previously likened the probe into spending on Trump’s 2017 inauguration to her husband’s case.