Will Trump reveal running mate from convention podium Monday night reality TV style?

MILWAUKEE — Eight years ago, Donald Trump named his running mate three days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

"I am pleased to announce that I have chosen Governor Mike Pence as my Vice Presidential running mate. News conference tomorrow at 11:00 A.M." Trump wrote in a tweet July 15, 2016.

Fast-forward eight years, and with just two days to go until the start of the 2024 GOP convention in battleground Wisconsin’s largest city, the once and possibly future president has yet to make any announcement.

With President Biden facing a rising chorus of calls from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign amid increasing concerns about his ability to serve another four years in the White House after his damaging debate performance last month, Trump has been in no rush to steal the political spotlight.

But in the past couple of days, the former president has indicated he'd like to unveil his running mate at the convention.

"I'd love to do it during the convention," Trump said on Fox News' "Hannity" at the beginning of the week.

Two days later, he emphasized on "The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox Radio" that, "You know, in the old days, they did it during the convention, and it kept the convention very exciting, actually. So, we'll see about that."

On Thursday, in an appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," the former president reiterated his desire to announce his running mate during the convention. He likened the unveiling of his pick to his one-time reality TV show on NBC that further vaulted the national identity of the real estate and business mogul.

"It’s like a highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice' if you think about it," Trump said.

A Trump campaign official, who asked for anonymity, told Fox News "there is an opportunity to do that."

"We are prepared when President Trump announces his choice," the official said.

An announcement at the convention would be a dramatic finale to a process that in recent weeks has increasingly grabbed attention.

But the clock’s ticking for Trump.

The convention kicks off Monday, and Trump will have to name his running mate before a roll call is held to formally nominate that person. While party officials have yet to reveal when the roll call will be held, it will have to be before Wednesday evening, when the vice presidential nominee will address the delegates from the podium.

As for whom Trump will pick, he's indicated that his short list includes senators J.D. Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The former president has also praised Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump told Fox News’ Kilmeade this week, ­­­­­"I think I’m pretty well set in my own mind."

Top advisers insist Trump’s the only person who knows the identity of the vice presidential nominee.

"For the record, I don’t know who it is!" Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita wrote in a social media post, pointing to the intense speculation about the former president's running mate.

Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes reiterated to Fox News that "anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump."

Once the announcement is made, the Trump campaign says it's ready to quickly print signs, shirts, hats and other merchandise emblazoned with the GOP 2024 ticket, officials confirmed.

"Whenever that decision is made, we are ready to go," another Trump campaign adviser, who also asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News.