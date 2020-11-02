Trump to rally supporters in North Carolina amid final sprint before Election Day

President Trump on Monday is hitting the campaign trail, speaking to supporters in North Carolina amid a final push through swing states by the president ahead of Election Day.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Fayetteville Regional Airport in North Carolina -- a state he won in 2016 and will be seeking to keep in his column on Tuesday.

TRUMP RALLY IN FLORIDA LASTS UNTIL NEARLY 1AM DESPITE AREA CURFEW

The rally comes after a number of rallies in key swing states by Trump, and hours after a rally in Florida that lasted until 1 a.m.

Thousands of his supporters descended upon Miami-Opa Locka Executive airport, located about 14 miles north of downtown Miami, in support of the president who ended a busy day of campaigning by making a final pitch to Florida voters.

"We're going to have an even bigger victory. Get out there and vote," Trump told the crowd Sunday night. "We're going to have a bigger victory. And I don't know if you found out you've been here a long time. I hope the music was good. I hope life was good. Everything was good. That's a good looking crowd. Good looking people, I will say."

Trump held rallies in five states on Sunday -- including Iowa, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina. The sprint comes after Trump hosted four rallies in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump will also hold more rallies in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and two in Michigan in a final sprint before Election Day.

Fox News’ David Aaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.