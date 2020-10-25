Trump insists US 'rounding the turn' on coronavirus pandemic at New Hampshire rally

President Trump attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the "shutdown candidate" and claimed Biden would reverse the U.S.'s "economic comeback" at a rally in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday.

"Lockdowns will also lead to a surge in drug overdoses ... alchohol, depression, suicides all over the place," Trump said. "It's a horrible thing that happens. Biden is the shutdown candidate. The Democrats are the shutdown party."

"They'll shut down your freedom, and they'll shut down the greatest economic comeback in the history of our country," Trump continued.

US REPORTS OVER 71,000 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY INCREASE SINCE JULY

Biden indicated at Thursday's presidential debate that he was open to implementing more economic shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked whether he had ruled out future shutdowns, Biden said no, but added that there should be standards governing potential closures.

“If you have a reproduction rate in a community that’s above a certain level, everybody says ‘slow up,’ more social distancing, do not open bars and do not open gymnasiums. Do not open until you get this under control,” Biden said, adding that schools and businesses also need the capacity and support to allow safe reopenings.

“I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country,” Biden said.

TRUMP, BIDEN CLASH OVER CORONAVIRUS REOPENING PLANS

Also at the rally, Trump insisted that the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the coronavirus pandemic just days after the U.S. recorded more than 71,000 new cases on Thursday, marking the highest single-day increase since July.

"Ground-breaking therapies, the therapies are unbelievable," Trump said at the rally. "By the way, here I am, I don't know, maybe I didn't need it, maybe I didn't need it, but I'm happy I took that Regeneron. Regeneron, Superman. A safe vaccine, and we have many of our greatest companies and labs that are coming out very quickly with the vaccines. They are doing great, very shortly, very quickly. It's going to be delivered fast."

"That will quickly end the pandemic, it's ending any way, we are rounding the turn but the vaccine will get it down fast because we want normal life to resume. We just want normal life," Trump continued.

California, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana were among states that saw the highest increase in cases last week. New Hampshire reported its largest one-day increase in cases on Saturday, NHPR reported. As of Sunday, the U.S. has reported more than 225,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the outbreak began.

Trump insisted that "next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country."

"Last year, New Hampshire had by far the best year economically that you've ever had, and I can say that for, I think, every state in the union. I really think just about. I don't have to go check. I don't have to be like Joe [Biden] where he has no idea, you know," Trump said.

Fox News' Alexandra Hein and Fox Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.