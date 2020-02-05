Trump tweets 'Love Hurts' video with jabs at Dems, Mitt Romney after State of the Union address

President Trump had some fun at the expense of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., and Democrats over their reactions to his State of the Union address.

Trump used his speech on Tuesday night to tout his domestic and foreign policy accomplishments, including favorable economic numbers that have been critical to his reelection campaign.

On Wednesday, shortly after Romney announced that he was going to vote to convict Trump over his alleged abuse of power -- one of the two articles of impeachment against him -- the president shared a montage mocking the Utah senator and other Democrats for their facial expressions during his address.

The video, which was created by Twitter user Carpe Donktum, begins with clips cutting in of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., visibly shaking their heads, as Trump walks into the House chamber to the tune of Nazareth's 1975 hit "Love Hurts."

It cuts to a slow-motion clip of Trump allegedly snubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who attempted to give him a handshake as he handed copies of his speech to her and Vice President Mike Pence.

"The state of our union is stronger than ever before," Trump declared, as the video cuts to a group of Senate Democrats who remained seated and expressionless while GOP lawmakers roared with applause during his address.

As he boasted the drop in the unemployment rate for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans to its "lowest levels in history," an edited clip shows Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, rolling his eyes. And when celebrating the millions of people who have been lifted off of welfare, edited clips are shown of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Rep. Debbie Dingel, D-Mich., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"For those watching at home, I want you to know we will never let socialism destroy American healthcare," Trump vowed to a group of Dem lawmakers shrugging and shaking their heads.

It then shows "Squad" members Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appearing distracted from the speech as Trump reiterated his "America first" philosophy. Others are seen checking their phones during the address.

The montage later ends with Trump's final remarks, as well as Pelosi ripping up his speech and Romney applauding with a rather underwhelming facial expression.

Trump pinned the video to the top of his Twitter page as of Wednesday afternoon.