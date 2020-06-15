Trump kicks off week with Biden broadside: ‘He’s weak & shot!’

President Trump on Monday slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as “weak & shot,” claiming that he has done more in his first term than the former vice president did in his entire career of public service.

“I’ve done more in less than 4 years than Biden’s done in more than 40 years, including for Black America,” Trump tweeted early Monday morning. “Biden has been a part of every failed decision for decades. Bad Trade Deals, Endless Wars, you name it, he has shown a complete lack of leadership.”

He added: “He’s weak & shot!!!”

The president’s tweet comes as he prepares to return to the campaign trail this week with a large rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday.

TRUMP DELAYS TULSA RALLY UNTIL JUNE 20 OVER 'JUNETEENTH' CONCERNS

The rally was slated to take place on Friday, June 19, but was rescheduled after controversy over the event coinciding with Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the date in 1865 that President Lincoln’s order to free American slaves reached Texas.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday,” the president wrote late Friday. "Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests."

DEMS RIP TRUMP FOR PLANNING TULSA RALLY ON JUNETEENTH

During an exclusive interview last Friday with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime,” Trump said the originally planned June 19 rally should have been viewed as a “celebration” of Juneteenth rather than a scheduling conflict.

Meanwhile, a Fox News poll earlier this month revealed that Biden had a 9-point edge over Trump, at 49-40 percent, for the general election.

Biden, for his part, has repeatedly slammed Trump for his handling of the unrest over George Floyd's death on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"We need a president who heals — not one who fans the flames of hate. We need a president who unites — not one who sows further discord for political gain. We need a president who leads the way with a steady hand — not one who incites violence with his erratic tweets," Biden tweeted Sunday.

