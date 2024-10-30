Trump, Harris dead even in battleground Michigan 6 days from Election Day, poll finds

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris are in a deadlock tie in the battleground state of Michigan as the nation sits less than one week from Election Day.

A Wednesday poll from USA Today found that Trump and Harris are both tied at 47% among likely voters in Michigan. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, advertising a margin of error of 4.4%.

The poll also found Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving roughly 1% of the vote, despite him dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump. Kennedy's efforts to get his name removed from ballots in Michigan have been unsuccessful, with the Michigan Supreme Court ruling against the move this fall.

The poll comes as Harris' lead in a Reuters national poll has shrunk to just one point, with the vice president sitting at 44% to Trump's 43%.

The Tuesday poll found Harris's lead had shrunk compared to a poll conducted earlier in October that showed her with a two-point lead.

The Reuters poll surveyed 1,150 U.S. adults across the country, including 975 registered voters.

The poll also found Harris slipping on some of her key issues, such as voters' concerns about extremism and threats to democracy. A Reuters poll earlier in October found that she had a 7-point lead over Trump on the issue, but the Tuesday poll found that lead shrank to just 2%.

Wednesday's poll comes after another USA Today poll found Harris and Trump locked in another dead heat in Wisconsin on Monday. That state poll of 500 likely voters had Trump at 48% compared to Harris' 47%.

Wisconsin is one of three Rust Belt states that voted for Trump in 2016, then flipped back to the Democrats in 2020. President Biden won the state by just 20,682 votes, or 0.7 points.

As of Monday morning, early voters in Wisconsin cast 850,163 ballots, whereas nationwide more than 41 million votes have already been cast in the election.

