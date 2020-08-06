Trump tells Geraldo Rivera that Biden and Dems are 'against the Bible'

President Trump told Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera on Thursday that Joe Biden and Democrats are “against the Bible.”

Rivera first asked Trump about his lagging poll numbers. "Are you trailing now? Would you admit that?” Rivera asked the president on his radio show “The Geraldo Rivera Show.”

“I don't think so. I mean, I went to Texas. I've never seen such enthusiasm. I went to just two days ago, I went to Florida, never saw such enthusiasm, got the support of law enforcement all over the state. And all of the sheriffs in Florida. Same thing in Texas. I mean, when you think of it. How about Texas?” Trump responded.

“One of the polls said Trump is leading by one in Texas. OK. I'm in favor of oil and gas. I'm in favor of the Bible. I'm in favor of the Second Amendment. Right. Biden is against all of those things. He's against oil. He's against the Bible, essentially against religion. But against the Bible and he's against the Second Amendment,” he continued.

“That may be a little harsh, him being against the Bible,” Rivera responded.

“Well, the people that control him totally are. I mean, it may be a little harsh for him, but he's going to have no control,” Trump clarified.

Rivera asked Trump if he buys the “image of him as an empty suit that the Democratic operatives are filling with their own ideals.”

“I do. Yeah, I do. I really do. That's what he is. And everybody knows it.” said Trump.

Trump later added that he sees no “Biden people” when driving in states such as Texas and Florida. “I see no opposition. I see no Biden people. I drove in Texas. We drove quite a distance from the airport. And it was unbelievable-- the crowd. I didn't see any opposition. And the same thing with Florida. I saw no opposition.”

Trump later told Rivera that Biden should take a cognitive test similar to the one he took to “shut these people up,” referring to those who questioned his mental fitness. Trump told Fox News’ Chris Wallace in July he “aced” the test, though some of the questions were “difficult.”

“He should take that test,” Trump said of Biden. “ And, you know, by the way. You know, they always show the first question. But they don't show the last questions. A lot of people wouldn't get those last questions right. He should take a test. I think it would be good.”

Rivera asked Trump if Axios “ambushed” him in his interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan this week. “I thought it was, I thought it was a good interview. I don't know. Some people liked it.”

Swan's interview with the president generated many headlines from his thoughts on the late-congressman John Lewis to his defense of the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.