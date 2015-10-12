Trump: Dem debate will be boring without Trump

Donald Trump said Monday that the upcoming Democratic debate is likely to be a bore, unlike the first Republican primary debate that drew approximately 24 million viewers, because he won't be in it.

"Well, I think it's not gonna be very well-rated because Trump isn't in the debate ... I'm only kidding," the Republican presidential front-runner told reporters during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

"I think it's not gonna be highly rated. I think it's going to be, you're gonna watch it for 10 or 15 minutes, and people are gonna get bored and turn it off," he added.

Tuesday night's debate marks the first event featuring all five candidates who are vying for the Democratic nomination. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will take center stage as the front-runner, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is currently polling in second place nationally, will be positioned at a podium to her left.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com