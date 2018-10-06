Trump congratulates 'great nominee' Brett Kavanaugh

Following Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court on a 50-48 vote Saturday afternoon, President Trump congratulated his "great nominee."

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court," the president wrote minutes after Vice President Mike Pence officially announced Kavanaugh's confirmation. "Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!"

The chamber voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh, mostly along party lines, after a weeklong FBI probe apparently helped settle concerns among most wavering senators about the sexual assault allegations that nearly derailed his nomination and led to a dramatic second hearing. Saturday’s roll call marked the tightest successful Supreme Court confirmation vote in over 100 years, closer than even that of Clarence Thomas, who similarly faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. was the sole Democrat to vote “yes.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was a “no,” but voted “present” as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who was attending his daughter’s wedding in Montana.

"I have asked Steve Daines, our great Republican Senator from Montana, to attend his daughter Annie’s wedding rather than coming to today’s vote," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Steve was ready to do whatever he had to, but we had the necessary number. To the Daines Family, congratulations-have a wonderful day!"

