On Trump calling Harris 'comrade,' top Democrat surrogates argue 'that boat doesn’t float'

CHICAGO - Former President Trump has repeatedly argued that Kamala Harris is an ultra-liberal and has insulted the vice president as "comrade Kamala" in the month since she replaced President Biden atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket.

But top Harris surrogates argue that the attacks from the former president won't fly with American voters.

"That boat doesn’t float. It just doesn’t float," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told Fox News Digital on Thursday, hours ahead of the vice president's nomination acceptance speech on the final evening of the Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago.

Booker, a leading ally of Harris in the Senate, pointed to legislation he has co-authored with the vice president that they have successfully ushered through Congress and into law.

"I know the things we’ve worked on together. And it’s not sexy stuff. It’s how you clean up the environment, so less people are dying of cancer. It’s how you help farmers out. . . . There’s so many pragmatic things that she’s worked on, and a lot of it is bipartisan," Booker said.

Booker also charged that Trump "is the barrier to pragmatic problem-solving. Kamala Harris is the antedote."

First-term Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a rising star in the Democratic Party, was also asked about Trump's efforts to paint Harris as a far-left politician.

"I have learned not to spend much time listening to Donald Trump’s foolishness," Moore said.

Moore predicted that "what we’re going to hear from the vice president tonight, is actually a real vision of how we’re impacting everyday working families."

And he argued that "what we’re hearing from Donald Trump is insults. So I think people are going to make the decision that that’s not the America they want to live in. That the America we hope for is bigger and better and greater than that. And so that’s why I’m confident that Kamala Harris is going to win in November."

Two-term Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was considered to be on the longer list of potential Harris running mates, told Fox News that he'll be out on the campaign trail on behalf of Harris during the stretch run to the November election.

"I’m going to be going to some swing states and speaking to Democrats and also to Independents, in Arizona for example. That’s just one of the many places that I’ll be," Pritzker told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

And Pritzker will also be campaigning on behalf of Harris and down-ballot Democrats on Labor Day in swing state New Hampshire, which Fox News was first to report last week.

The governor emphasized that "we’ve got to make sure that people understand that this election is the most important election of our lifetimes. And I mean that literally."