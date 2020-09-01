Trump Jr. slams Biden: 'Asinine' to fault president for destruction of Dem-run cities

The American people are not buying the idea that violence in Democratic-run cities is President Trump's fault, Donald Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

The author of the new book, "Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible," slammed the Democratic presidential nominee for his attempt at blaming Trump.

TRUMP SAYS HE DOESN'T WANT HIS SUPPORTERS TO CONFRONT LEFT-WING PROTESTERS

"This notion that Democrat cities that are being destroyed with Democrat mayors, and Democrat governors, and Democrat city councils, run by Democrats and destroyed by Democrats, in some cases for 100 years, is somehow magically Donald Trump's fault is asinine," the president's son said.

"If you go to your job and open your business to put food on the table for your family, you get arrested for that, but if you loot someone else's business, no problem," he said.

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization said there is "tacit acceptance" on the left for the violence and law-abiding citizens aren't buying their talking points.

Trump Jr. said it wasn't until CNN's Andrew Cuomo and Don Lemon starting saying the violence in Democrat-run cities was hurting their poll numbers that the Biden campaign said anything.

He said the Trump 2020 campaign is at an unfair advantage with the media "acting as an activist" for Biden.

"The media has refused to do their stated job. They won't report on any of this half a century of terrible votes, terrible decisions, how about his health?" Trump said of Biden's two reported brain aneurysms and record of public office over the last 50 years.

"Joe Biden is just the sock puppet for the radical left," Trump said.