Trump assails 'many crimes' of 'Crooked Hillary,' again suggests second special counsel

President Trump on Sunday lashed out at the Mueller probe -- suggesting the investigation is “rigged” with partisan bias and questioning why it didn’t investigate the rival 2016 presidential campaign of “Crooked Hillary Clinton.”

“Why didn’t the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton,” tweeted Trump, in an apparent reference to the 1950's courtroom drama “Twelve Angry Men.” “Many crimes, much Collusion with Russia? Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation!”

Trump tweeted minutes after personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential race had 13 Democrats and that it was “rigged.”

Trump in recent weeks has called for a second special counsel -- to investigate whether the Justice Department surveilled his campaign.

The DNC, or Democratic National Committee, has acknowledged that its server was hacked during the 2016 race. But the group apparently did not seek help from the FBI.