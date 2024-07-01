Trump allies celebrate blow to 'senseless lawfare' in Supreme Court immunity decision

Former President Trump's allies in Congress are cheering the Supreme Court's decision in the former commander in chief's historic immunity case on Monday.

"With today’s decision, the Supreme Court concluded what we’ve known all along: a president cannot be prosecuted for his official acts," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Speaker Mike Johnson's top deputy. "While it’s becoming increasingly clear Democrats believe their only path to victory in November is through prosecuting their political opponent, today’s decision makes it clear this is not allowed in our constitutional system."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the No. 3 House GOP leader, said, "The Democrats have proven they will do everything in their power… to destroy [Trump]. Today's Supreme Court decision is a positive step in the right direction of ending their senseless lawfare."

The high court ruled 6-3 that presidents do have immunity for official acts while in the White House, and that those acts cannot be used as evidence against them in a trial.

However, it also ruled that not all of a president's actions are official, and left it to a lower court to decide which of Trump's actions constitute which.

"Certain allegations – such as those involving Trump’s discussions with the Acting Attorney General – are readily categorized in light of the nature of the president’s official relationship to the office held by that individual," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. "Other allegations – such as those involving Trump’s interactions with the vice president, state officials, and certain private parties, and his comments to the general public – present more difficult questions."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., wrote on X in response to the decision, "The Supreme Court just delivered a crushing blow to Joe Biden’s 4-year witch hunt against President Trump. Trump will wipe the floor with Biden in November."

The Monday decision does not guarantee Trump full immunity from prosecution. However, it's likely to further delay Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against the ex-president – with chances of a trial before the November election almost totally out of reach.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whose name has been floated as a possible Trump running mate, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the decision was "a historic victory."

"The president of the United States must have immunity, like members of Congress and federal judges, which is necessary for any presidency to function properly," Stefanik said.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said the decision "is a big win for constitutional separation of powers and a huge loss for those who want to weaponize the federal government against their political opponents."

The No. 3 Senate Republican, Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on X, "Today is another victory for democracy and the rule of law against Democratic lawlessness."