Top Republicans speak out on Mueller report findings

Top Republicans cheered the key findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, which indicated Mueller did not find proof President Trump colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., called it a “good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team. No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.”

He continued, “Bad day for those hoping the Mueller investigation would take President Trump down.”

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., wrote: “For two years, Special Counsel Mueller conducted his investigation with every available Justice Department resource at his disposal, and today’s principal conclusions assure every American there was no collusion between Russia and Donald Trump or his campaign. Russia is a bad actor with dark intentions, but there is no evidence that they compromised a presidential nominee. The special counsel’s investigation was long, thorough and conclusive: There was no collusion. There is no constitutional crisis.”



Collins also took a jab at the panel's own investigation being led by Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. “Chairman Nadler has the chance to rethink his sprawling investigation, which retreads ground already covered by the special counsel and is already a matter of public record. I hope he recognizes that what may be political fodder for Democrats may not be good for our country.”

For his part, Nadler tweeted that the Justice Department seemed to be “putting matters squarely in Congress’ court.”

“The Special Counsel’s conclusions confirm the President’s account that there was no effort by his campaign to conspire or coordinate with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “However, Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere with our democracy are dangerous and disturbing, and I welcome the Special Counsel's contributions to our efforts to understand better Russia's activities in this regard.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacted: “Our country welcomes this long-overdue conclusion. After two years, two congressional investigations, and now the closure of a Special Counsel investigation with unfettered authority to investigate ‘any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Campaign of President Donald Trump,’ it is abundantly clear, without a shadow of a doubt, there was no collusion. Furthermore, the nearly unlimited scope, resources, and subpoena power of the Special Counsel has allowed his team to fully pursue any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation. This case is closed.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said: "I am glad that the special counsel’s investigation has finally drawn to a close and we can put this outrageous chapter behind us. Rather than focus on the issues that affect the lives of everyday Americans, like jobs, health care, and border security, Democrats and their allies in the media have chosen to spend the last 674 days perpetuating conspiracy theories and lies in a shameless effort to discredit a President whose election they still are trying to overturn.”

And, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., wrote: “I appreciate the Attorney General’s quick turnaround in sharing his summary of the Special Counsel’s report. The Attorney General should release as much of the report as possible, without jeopardizing U.S. intelligence sources and methods or ongoing Department of Justice prosecutions.”