Top aide to US Attorney John Durham resigns from DOJ amid probe into Russia investigation

A top aide to US Attorney John Durham, who is probing the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, has resigned from the Department of Justice, Fox News has confirmed.

A Justice Department source confirmed Friday that the federal prosecutor, Norah Dannehy, has resigned. Dannehy has worked with Durham for years and is a close aide to him.

EX-FBI LAWYER KEVIN CLINESMITH PLEADS GUILTY IN FIRST CRIMINAL CASE ARISING FROM DURHAM PROBE

Durham’s office confirmed that Dannehy resigned from the DOJ but did not elaborate on her reasoning. The Justice Department did not comment Friday.

Durham is the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. The Hartford Courant in Connecticut said Dannehy informed colleagues in the New Haven US Attorney’s Office of her resignation Thursday evening but did not elaborate on the reasons.

But the paper also cited sources in saying Dannehy resigned “at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done.”

Durham was appointed by Attorney General William Barr last year to investigate the origins of the FBI’s original Russia probe shortly after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his yearslong investigation into whether the campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham’s timeline is focused on July 2016, when the FBI’s original Russia probe began, through the appointment of Mueller in May 2017.

Some Republicans have pushed for Durham to reveal his findings before November's presidential election.

Barr during an interview with NBC News this week said that there “could be” more charges stemming from Durham's review.

“Yeah, there could be,” Barr said but declining to say whether any new charges would be announced prior to Election Day.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to the report.