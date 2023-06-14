Expand / Collapse search
Adam Schiff
These 20 Republicans saved Adam Schiff from censure over Trump-Russia 'lies'

The 225-196 vote effectively killed the resolution against Schiff

By Brandon Gillespie , Peter Kasperowicz | Fox News
Twenty Republicans in the House of Representatives sided with most Democrats Wednesday in voting to set aside a resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for insisting that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The 225-196 vote effectively killed the resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and included two other Republican lawmakers voting "present" along with five Democrats.

Here are the 20 Republicans who voted not to move forward with the measure:

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore. 

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) attends a business meeting prior to a hearing on U.S. southern border security on Capitol Hill, February 01, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. 

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. 

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas 

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. 

Rep. Thomas Kean, R-N.J. 

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif. 

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif. 

Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y. 

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif.

Young Kim, Juan Ciscomani and Thomas Massie

From left to right: Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. (AP/House of Representatives)

Rep. Michael Simpson, R-Idaho

Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Prior to the vote, Massie said he opposed the idea of a fine against Schiff — the resolution recommended a $16 million fine but did not require it.

"Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it)," he tweeted Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump, with Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, greets supporters while touring Little Beaver Creek and water pumps during a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution," he added. "A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments."

It wasn’t clear late Wednesday whether House Republicans might try again with a resolution against Schiff that leaves out all mentions of possible fines.

