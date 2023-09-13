Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border wall

Texas Gov. Abbott touts new border wall construction, amid Biden challenges over buoy barrier

Biden administration halted border wall construction in 2021

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
U.S. judge’s ruling on border buoys will ‘set precedent’ for other states: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

U.S. judge’s ruling on border buoys will ‘set precedent’ for other states: Lt. Chris Olivarez

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the U.S. border crisis amid a federal judge’s controversial order for the state to remove floating buoys in the Rio Grande.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is touting new border wall construction at the state’s border with Mexico – as his administration battles the Biden administration over barrier construction and a reported policy to keep migrants in the state.

"Texas is adding more border wall today," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is in the Del Rio sector."

The short video shows a crane placing border wall bollards along the Texas border.

GOP GRILLS BIDEN ADMIN ON ‘HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS' ENDANGERED MUSSEL DECISION THAT MIGHT HALT BORDER BUOYS

Abbott announced in 2021 funding for a state project to continue construction of a wall after the Biden administration abruptly ended the Trump-era construction project that saw over 450 miles built.

The Biden administration has said the wall was ineffective and expensive, but conservatives have charged that borders are a key facet of a strong border security strategy to stop illegal immigration and have renewed calls for construction to be restarted amid the ongoing border crisis.

The border wall project by Texas is part of Operation Lone Star, which has seen resources and law enforcement surged to the border in order to respond to the crisis.

September 12, 2023: This video shows construction of border wall in Del Rio.

Earlier this year, Abbott announced a separate barrier in the Rio Grande River itself, consisting of floating buoys near Eagle Pass, Texas. But that effort has faced a lawsuit from the Department of Justice, which says it is a safety risk and against federal law.

ABBOTT PROMISES ‘EVEN MORE BUSES’ IF BIDEN ADMIN PUSHES REPORTED PLAN TO KEEP MIGRANTS IN TEXAS 

"The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties," the DOJ said in a letter to Abbott before the suit was filed.

We have border solutions, but Biden needs to ‘execute’: Mike Waltz Video

A federal judge ordered the state to move the buoys, but that was stayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals as the case makes it way through the courts.

Meanwhile, Abbott has rejected a reported plan by the Biden administration to force migrants to remain in Texas while their asylum cases are considered. Abbott warned that his administration would sue over the policy, which reportedly would see migrant families remain in Texas and monitored on an ankle bracelet. He also said his practice of sending buses of migrants to "sanctuary" jurisdictions would increase.

COURT LETS TEXAS KEEP FLOATING BORDER BUOYS IN RIO GRANDE — FOR NOW

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told an Australian TikTok user to go back home after she made a video complaining about the number of U.S. flags she saw during her travels across the country.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge," Abbott said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We will send Biden the same swift justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"And, we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington D.C.," he said.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics